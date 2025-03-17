The drop-off location will be operational daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is intended solely for O’Fallon residents, excluding contractors and commercial entities. The site will accept yard waste such as tree limbs, branches, and other organic debris resulting from the storm.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for residents to clean up after the storm,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “This drop-off site will provide a convenient and safe way to dispose of storm debris.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the new drop-off site, Waste Management offers year-round yard waste pickup for O’Fallon residents. Each single-family home can have unlimited amounts of yard waste collected curbside once a week. Accepted items include grass clippings, leaves, vines, hedges, shrub and tree trimmings, smaller tree branches, household and yard plants, and holiday trees.

Residents should note that organic waste must be contained in personal containers, Waste Management-provided containers, or paper yard waste bags, with a maximum of 12 containers or bags allowed per collection. Sticks may be bundled but must not exceed 3 feet in length, 6 inches in width, and 50 pounds in weight. Yard waste does not include dirt or rocks.

The city urges residents not to pile yard waste or debris in roadways, as this can create traffic hazards and obstruct emergency vehicles. All storm debris should remain on private property until it can be properly disposed of at the designated drop-off site or through curbside collection.

The drop-off site will be monitored, and citations may be issued for illegal dumping. Residents are advised to bring only natural yard debris, as household waste, construction materials, and hazardous items will not be accepted.

For more information, residents can visit the City of O’Fallon website or contact Grant Litteken at glitteken@ofallon.org.

More like this: