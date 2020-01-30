ALTON - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering training most people hope they will never have to use, but it could be lifesaving. Stop the Bleed is a program to help prepare community members in case of an emergency or disaster.

The American College of Surgeons started the national awareness campaign and call-to-action to address the most common cause of preventable trauma death in the nation: uncontrolled bleeding. OSF HealthCare encourages members of the community to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in an emergency before professional help arrives.

“Stop the bleed is becoming almost the same type of training we did years ago with CPR; it's that important, that life-saving,” according to Troy Erbentraut, director of OSF HealthCare Preparedness and Response. “Seconds matter and knowing what to do can save lives and in some cases, extremities.”

Anyone can learn how rapid bystander response can help individuals, school leaders, and employers and employees be prepared to deal with the unthinkable by attending this important training that is open to all residents of the Riverbend.

What: Stop the Bleed
When: Wednesday, February 12
Where: Perpetual Help Center Conference Room (first floor), OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton, IL
Time: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

****Lunch will be provided starting at 11 a.m. with training immediately to follow.

Contact: Jennifer Schulz | OSF HealthCare Community Relations Coordinator | (618) 474.6766

The OSF HealthCare “Healthy Workplace” initiative is designed to educate communities we serve about issues that can improve the vitality and wellness of employers and their employees. The on-going effort is also designed to engage partners in possible solutions to challenges facing communities and businesses striving for better health and improved quality of life.

