EDWARDSVILLE - May is National Stop the Bleed Month and on Thursday, May 19, the Edwardsville Fire Department, along with partners from Anderson Hospital Region IV EMS will be offering complimentary Stop the Bleed classes at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building.

The Edwardsville Fire Department, along with partners from Anderson Hospital Region IV EMS will offer "Stop The Bleed Classes" on May 19 at the times listed below:

9 – 10:15 a.m.

4 – 5:15 p.m.

6:30 – 7:45 p.m. Self-guided online courses can also be taken, and participants can print the completion letter and contact the Fire Department to schedule the hands-on practical and receive your completion certificate.

Visit https://www.stopthebleed.org/training/online-course.

Prior registration is required to maintain social distancing. For questions about the Stop The Bleed program or to register for a class at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building, call 618-692-7540.

The nationwide campaign will highlight the importance of Stop The Bleed training and provide the public with information and education through local fire, EMS, and health care professionals.

FREE Bleeding Control Basics classes will be offered to the public, furthering the goal of the American College of Surgeons to train everyone in the U.S. about what to do during a bleeding emergency.

Many of the thousands of registered instructors will participate in this grassroots effort by leading hundreds of courses across the United States, with additional course offerings in other countries.

