Stone-Kenison Announce Engagement And Wedding Date
January 14, 2022 12:01 PM January 14, 2022 12:13 PM
Listen to the story
Groom to Be:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Max Kenison - Caseyville
Parents: Larry & Maureen (Andria) Kenison - Caseyville
Bride to Be:
Rebecca Stone - Caseyville
Parents: Steve Stone, Gary & Joan (late) Koen - Waterloo
Engagement Date: 12/25/2021
Wedding Date: 4/29/2023
Max & Rebecca will carry on a family tradition and wed on April 29th, 2023 at Andria's Steakhouse in O'Fallon, IL.