Groom to Be:

Max Kenison - Caseyville
Parents: Larry & Maureen (Andria) Kenison - Caseyville

Bride to Be:

Rebecca Stone - Caseyville
Parents: Steve Stone, Gary & Joan (late) Koen - Waterloo

Engagement Date: 12/25/2021

Wedding Date: 4/29/2023

Max & Rebecca will carry on a family tradition and wed on April 29th, 2023 at Andria's Steakhouse in O'Fallon, IL.

 