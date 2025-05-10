BRIGHTON/COTTAGE HILLS – Two area residents face felony charges in separate cases of stolen vehicle possession.

Chase S. Manns, 22, of Brighton, was charged on April 30, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle (a Class 2 felony) and possession of a controlled substance (a Class 4 felony).

On Feb. 23, 2025, Manns allegedly received and possessed a blue 2018 Ford Fusion with an Illinois registration number, knowing the vehicle was stolen. He was additionally accused of containing an undisclosed amount of a substance containing fentanyl.

Article continues after sponsor message

The case against Manns was presented by the Alton Police Department and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

Brian A. Schaake, 42, of Cottage Hills, was charged in an unrelated case with a Class 2 felony count of unlawful possession of motor vehicles.

On March 19, 2025, Schaake allegedly possessed a blue 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with a Pennsylvania registration number, knowing it to have been stolen.

The Roxana Police Department presented the case against Schaake, who was also granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: