ALTON – Four people from the Riverbend region and beyond face felony charges for stolen vehicle possession in separate cases out of Madison County.

The following individuals have been charged with offenses related to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony:

Paul R. Owens, 38, of Alton Brett R. Lowder, 39, of East Alton Jonathan A Graves, 33, of Wilsonville, Ill. (two counts) Article continues after sponsor message Maureen A. Myers, 56, of Holly, Mich.

Owens was charged with knowingly possessing a stolen 2014 Jeep Patriot bearing an Illinois registration number on June 29, 2025. Lowder is accused of possessing a 2001 Suzuki GS500 motorcycle, also with an Illinois registration number, which he knew to be stolen on July 17, 2025.

Graves allegedly possessed two knowingly stolen motorcycles on July 17, 2025, a 2020 Kawasaki and 2001 Suzuki GS500, both bearing Illinois registration numbers. He was additionally accused of burglarizing a Cottage Hills residence with the intent of committing a theft.

Myers was reportedly found in possession of a 2021 Jeep Gladiator bearing a Michigan temporary vehicle registration number which she knew to be stolen on May 5, 2025.

The case against Myers was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department; all other cases were presented by the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force on behalf of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Each individual was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

