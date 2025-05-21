ALTON – Residents of Alton, Cottage Hills, and Pontoon Beach are the subjects of multiple criminal cases involving stolen vehicles in Madison County.

Anna F. Burns, 36, of Alton, was charged on May 13, 2025 with one count of offenses related to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony.

On Dec. 11, 2024, Burns allegedly possessed a 2011 Nissan Altima with an Illinois registration number which she reportedly knew was stolen, according to court documents.

In a separate case filed the same day, Christine M. Ingram was also charged with a Class 2 felony count of offenses related to motor vehicles.

The 46-year old Cottage Hills resident allegedly knowingly possessed a stolen 2018 Toyota Camry on Jan. 3, 2025.

The cases against Burns and Ingram were both presented by the Metro East Auto Theft division of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Both were granted pretrial release from custody.

In another unrelated case, Aarrion A. Grandberry, 24, of Pontoon Beach, was charged with a Class 2 felony count of offenses related to motor vehicles, as well as two counts of burglary, one a Class 2 felony and the other a Class 3 felony.

On March 1, 2025, Grandberry allegedly broke into a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Illinois registration number which was located in Pontoon Beach at the time of the incident. He was also charged with stealing the Jeep and breaking into another motor vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet with “a shattered rear passenger window.”

The Pontoon Beach Police Department presented the case against Grandberry, who was also granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

