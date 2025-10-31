BELLEVILLE — A 1948 Jackie Robinson baseball card valued at $9,000 was stolen from Collectors Corner at 116 E. Main Street in Belleville earlier this week, but was recovered Thursday evening, Oct. 30, 2025, store management reported.

The card, a prized collectible because it commemorates Robinson’s rookie season in 1947, was taken when the business owner briefly stepped away from the counter. Robinson is known for breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier on April 15, 1947, when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

After discovering the card was missing, management posted an image of the suspected individual on social media to seek public assistance.

Article continues after sponsor message

At approximately 7:18 p.m. Thursday, Collectors Corner announced the card had been located.

“Thanks to all the help, the card has been located,” the business said in a statement. “Now we just have to work out the details of what happens next.”

Robinson’s MLB career spanned 10 years and included winning the inaugural Rookie of the Year Award in 1947, six consecutive All-Star selections from 1949 to 1954, and the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 1949, making him the first Black player to receive the honor. He appeared in six World Series and helped lead the Dodgers to the 1955 World Series championship. Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962, his first year of eligibility.

More like this: