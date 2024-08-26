BELLEVILLE – A new excavator valued at more than $100,000, stolen from a job site in Belleville, was recovered in working order in a cornfield in St. Clair County on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. The recovery was facilitated by the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, which acted on a tip generated through social media.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, which serves Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair Counties, continues to make a significant impact on reducing area crimes.

The task force is funded by insurance companies required by Illinois law to contribute to a fund administered by the Secretary of State’s office, through the Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council.

During the last fiscal year, the task force said it had recovered 649 vehicles, with a total recovery value of $9,970,757. Additionally, 223 arrests were made, and 195 suspects were charged during the same period.

The task force's efforts are crucial in mitigating auto theft and related crimes in the region, providing a sense of security to residents and businesses alike.

