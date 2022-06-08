ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis Story Stitchers youth artists will perform at 4 local Juneteenth events with messages about public health and safety— boosting vaccine confidence and encouraging their peers to take the lead on gun violence prevention.

JUNETEENTH EVENTS:

June 11, 2022

Juneteenth Celebration

East Delmar Loop

Delmar at Hamilton

1:00-1:30 Performance

12:00-5:00 Booth

June 18, 2022

Juneteenth Celebration

Maker District

Craft Alliance

5080 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108

12:30-1:00 Performance

June 18, 2022

Juneteenth Celebration

Old North St. Louis

1307 Montgomery, 63106

2:30-3:00 Performance

June 26, 2022

Juneteenth Celebration

Ferguson

True Vine Missionary Baptist Church

8420 Hill Ave, 63121

1:00-1:30 Performance

11:00-2:00 Booth

Acknowledgments

Saint Louis Story Stitchers is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. On the web at arts dot gov.

Additional support for Story Stitchers youth arts and humanities programs was provided by the Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund, The Lewis Prize for Music Accelerator Award, City of St. Louis Youth at Risk Crime Prevention grant of 2021, Lush Corporation’s The Charity Pot, St. Louis Violence Prevention Commission, ReCast, Kranzberg Arts Foundation, Regional Arts Commission, March for Our Lives Aid & Alliance, and The Equity Impact Award from the Bezos Family Foundation and Creative Reaction Lab, and generous individuals.

About Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective:

Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective is a non-profit organization engaged in urban storytelling. The mission of Saint Louis Story Stitchers is to document St. Louis through art and word to promote understanding, civic pride, intergenerational relationships and literacy.

Collective artists work alongside 16-24-year-old urban youth to collect stories, reframe and retell them using the arts to promote a better educated, more peaceful and caring society. Saint Louis Story Stitchers are a resident organization at Kranzberg Arts Foundation where members rehearse, present and perform in the Foundation's first-class spaces. The Collective also maintains the Stitchers Storefront Studio in the historic Loop District for recording, editing and publishing. Current projects focus on public health issues including gun violence. Learn more at storystitchers.org/

