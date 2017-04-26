ALTON 7, BELLEVILLE EAST 6 (10 INNINGS): Adam Stilts singled in Brandon Droste with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to give Alton a 7-6 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville East at Redbird Field Tuesday, taking the Redbirds to 14-8 on the year, 3-5 in the SWC; the Lancers fell to 10-12 overall, 3-5 in the league.

Belleville East had gone to a 4-0 lead through the middle of the fifth before the Redbirds scored six times; solo runs in the fifth and sixth by the Lancers sent the game to extras before Stilts' heroics.

Robby Taul was 1-for-5 on the day with a double and RBI for AHS, with Steven Nguyen 1-for-4 with a run scored, Mike Hampton 1-for-3 with a run scored, Steven Pattan a run scored, Droste 1-for-3 with a run scored, Ben Mossman 1-for-4 with a run scored and Stilts 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Taul got the win, conceding just a hit in an inning pitched.

The Redbirds are at O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and at Valmeyer for an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.