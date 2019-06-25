EDWARDSVILLE – Alton American Legion Post 126 pitcher Adam Stilts tossed another great game, allowing Gillespie VFW Post 4547’s team only three hits while only walking one and striking out 12 as Alton shut out Gillespie 3-0 Monday night at Roy E. Lee Field at SIU-Edwardsville.

The Legionnaires scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of two bases-loaded walks to score two of their runs. But the highlight of the game was Stilts’ pitching performance.

“Adam was Adam tonight,” said Post 126 manager Doug Booten. “He was around the plate tonight, locating his fastball, and his slider was working really well. He kept them off-balance tonight.”

Stilts only allowed the three hits, with one of them in the infield, and the other two finding space between the infielders and outfielders. Gillespie pitcher Bryce Higganbotham was just as good on the evening, keeping the Alton batters off-balance himself despite giving up the three runs on nine hits while fanning five.

“I’ll tip my hat to their pitcher,” Booten said. “We capitalized on a couple of walks, but other than that, he kept us off-balance tonight.”

All in all, the Legionnaires played well, despite having lost a total of five games over the weekend to rain, including all four in a tournament scheduled in Peoria on Saturday and Sunday, which was canceled because of the rain that passed through the St. Louis area and the state over the weekend.

“We did what we needed to do to win tonight,” said Booten, “and we lost five games over the weekend. This was our first game of the week.”

Alton played very good defense, which is a key to the team’s success thus far.

“Not too bad at all,” Booten said. “We played real good defensively, and that’s what we have to do every night.”

Stilts struck out the side in the first despite conceding a base hit to the second batter of the game, and Alton had a chance to score in the bottom of the inning, starting with a lead-off hit by Jayce Maag, who was forced at second on Gage Booten’s bunt, and a Cullen McBride double that send Booten to third. A ground out and fly out ended the inning, keeping the game scoreless.

Alton scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the third, starting with a Maag triple to the deepest part of the park in center. Maag stayed at third on an infield single by Booten, and one out later, scored on Ethan Kopsie’s base hit to center, sending Booten to third. A Ryan Best infield single back to the box advanced Kopsie to second, with Booten holding to load the bases, then a walk to Owen Stendebach forced home Booten with the second run. One out later, a walk to Griffin Bianco forced home Kopsie to make it 3-0. A ground out to second ended the inning.

Stilts allowed his final hit on a lead-off single in the Gillespie fourth, but a double play and a grounder to second ended the inning. The two pitchers then found their grooves, conceding very little to either team. Alton had base hits in the fifth and sixth, but couldn’t push across the runs, while Stilts kept Gillespie in check, allowing a sixth-inning walk, and another baserunner on an error in the seventh. Stilts ended the game by striking out the final two batters to finish his performance as Alton took the 3-0 win.

The Legionnaires are now 8-5 on the season and will host Manchester, Mo., in another non-district game Tuesday night, starting at 8 p.m., then travel to Highland for a key District 22 game on Wednesday. Booten feels that his team is starting to find its own groove again after the lost weekend.

“We’re getting back there,” Booten said. “It was nice to get a win, and it was nice to see Adam be Adam tonight.”

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

