Alex PostonGRANITE CITY — Senior linebacker and defensive back Alex Poston emerged as a key player for Granite City's football team this season, playing a pivotal role in the Warriors' defensive efforts. His contributions have earned him recognition as the Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month.

Under the guidance of new head coach Steve Roustio, Poston and his teammates were focused on improving the program. "We were just being a better team altogether this season," Poston said, reflecting on the positive culture changes brought by Roustio. "He's made a big difference. He's a better coach for the kids."

Poston accepted a leadership role, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and focus among his peers.

"I was one of the leaders," he noted. "My goals were just getting the team together, letting people know what they were supposed to do, and staying focused."

Throughout the season, Poston consistently contributed to the Warriors' defensive efforts. In games against O'Fallon, Champaign Central, and Quincy Notre Dame, he recorded five solo tackles, showcasing his ability to lead on the field.

As the football season comes to a close, Poston is set to continue his athletic career as a member of the Granite City boys basketball team, with aspirations for a successful winter season in 2024-2025.

