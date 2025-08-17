James Johnson Plans To Return To Granite City Lineup To Help Warriors Turn Program Around

GRANITE CITY - James Johnson is a senior defensive lineman for the Granite City High football team, currently injured and being held out of the start of preseason practice, but he does plan on returning in time for the week zero scrimmage against Alton on Aug. 22, 2025, and the season opener against Peotone on Aug. 29, 2025, also helping Granite turn around a program that went 0-9 last season, but kept fighting for the entire game, never giving up or giving in.

Johnson is a key lineman for Granite City, and in an interview conducted during a break in a session Aug. 13 at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field at the Nelson Hagnauer Sports Complex, Johnson felt very optimistic that the Warriors will turn the program around, and headed in the right direction.

He is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for Warriors.

"They've been going pretty good," Johnson said. "Everybody's out here putting the work in. I wish I could be with them right now, but my ankle just gave up on me. They're getting the work in, and sweating for sure."

Johnson's goals and aspirations for the Warriors are simple and straightforward.

"I just want to put myself on the line for the team," Johnson said. "I want to work as hard as I can this year. Hopefully, trying to get a few (college) scholarships, and see where life will take me in the future."

Johnson plans on returning to the lineup in the scrimmage against Alton, as well as the opener against Peotone. and needless to say, he's looking ahead to the start of the season, He hopes to accomplish great things for both himself and the Warriors in 2025.

"Most definitely, we want to go out there and get some wins," Johnson said. "I want to go out there, get some wins, and experience it. Just have a good senior season, and see how everything goes."

It's going to be a trademark Warrior team, with good kids who work hard every day, and are capable of pulling off big things every so often. No matter the situation, Granite will keep battling throughout the game, and never give up.

"For sure, we'll keep fighting all season," Johnson said, "all nine games. I think these boys can really go out there and put some work in."

Johnson is very hopeful of a good season for both him and the Warriors. And he has definitely one thing on his mind as well.

"Scholarships," Johnson said. "I'm really looking forward to seeing where I can take my skills to."

He's looking at psychology as a major in college, but had yet to decide where he'll go to school at.

"I don't know how deep into it," Johnson said. "Something with psychology."

And he's also very supportive of his teammates and coaching staff as well.

"I just really hope for the best for these boys this season," Johnson said, "and myself included, the coaching staff, I hope everybody can believe in us to go out and get some wins."

