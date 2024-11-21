GRANITE CITY - Senior offensive lineman Matt Fetrow had one of the most important jobs on the football gridiron this past football season for the Granite City Warriors – he was starting center on the offensive line, and a play couldn't start without him.

Besides being the center, Fetrow served as the engine that kickstarts the Warrior offense.

Fetrow enjoyed the 2024 season under Warriors' head football coach Steve Roustio.

"We've had more positivity and worked hard, I feel, from this year to last year," Fetrow said.

Fetrow also feels that this past season will give the Warriors a chance to turn the Warriors' program around with several young players coming back for next year.

"We're headed in the right direction for the future," the lineman said.

Fetrow was also excited to have Steve Roustio as his new head coach, and he enthusiastically endorsed Roustio.

"I think he's great," Fetrow said. "He's brought in some charity, and he's been better than the last few coaches. He's going to turn this program around for the future, I think he really is."

As the center in the offensive line, Fetrow believes he has the most important job when Granite City goes on offense.

"I've got to get the ball back to the quarterback," Fetrow said. "I'm the starting center, and if I don't do my job, then nobody else on my field can do their job. And I've gotta block after that, too. So, if I don't block, and I don't get the ball back to the quarterback, we can't run our plays. So I've got the most important job on the field."

This was Fetrow's last season and he said the main thing he wanted to do this season was "do my best" and he certainly accomplished that with his strong offensive line and overall team leadership.

