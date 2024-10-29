GRANITE CITY - Armando Hernandez scored the only goal for Granite City in the Warriors' 2-1 loss to Collinsville in the IHSA Class 3A regional semifinal on Oct. 22, 2024, at Gene Baker Field, Granite's home pitch, in a very good effort from both sides in a typical Granite City-Collinsville match where everyone left it on the field itself.

For Hernandez, it was his 18th goal of the season, with one assist for 37 points, a successful campaign for him that ends his senior season, as the Warriors finished 11-10-1. In his post-match interview, a disappointed Hernandez thought he and his teammates did everything they could in the match.

Hernandez is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete Of The Month for the Warriors.

"I felt like we did as much as we could," Hernandez said, "given the circumstances we've been in. We lost our center back (Drake Reeves to a season-ending knee injury), our other captain, and Joey (Morales, a stalwart defender who went out with an ankle injury right before halftime). It's just a tough loss."

Losing Morales definitely hurt the Warriors, but after the Kahoks made it 2-0, a Collinsville player was sent off with a straight red card, reducing Collinsville to 10 men, but the Kahoks held together the final 20-plus minutes to take the win. Hernandez scored a spectacular goal shortly after the sending off to pull the Warriors 2-1 in what could have been a turning point in the match. Granite did all they could to gain an equalizer, but to no avail.

"So, when I got the ball," Hernandez said, "all I was thinking was it's 2-0, middle of the second half. And all I wanted to do was look for the net. I took my chance, and I got it. And afterward, just the rush was really all that was keeping me going, because I was tired."

Both teams played very well throughout, giving their all throughout the match.

"Yeah, I think it was one of our better nights, given the circumstances," Hernandez said.

As it turned out, it was Hernandez's final game in a Warriors' uniform, and he was feeling bittersweet about the circumstances.

Hernandez isn't sure about his future as of yet, but it does involve furthering his education, and possibly playing at the NCAA Division-II level.

"Right now, I'm not too sure," Hernandez said "But I'm pretty sure I'm going to college to study engineering. And I've been trying to talk to some coaches about playing in D-II."

Hernandez does feel that he has a good future in soccer, and is eagerly awaiting what happens next.

"I think it's very possible," Hernandez said. "With everything I'm feeling right now, I feel like it's only fueling the fire."

