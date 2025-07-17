GRANITE CITY - Alex Jones is a swimmer in the 11-12 boys age group for Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City, and on June 23, 2025, during the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association relays meet at Paddlers, he swam well to help the Pirates finish fourth in the team standings with 111 points.

He was a part of the Paddlers' 200-meter medley team that finished third, and also swam on the 150-meter breaststroke relay team that was disqualified, the 150-meter backstroke team that finished second, and the 150-meter butterfly team that placed fourth, He also swam the 50-meter leg on the 250-meter Crescendo Freestyle relay team that finished fourth at the end of the meet.

In an interview conducted between his races, Jones felt he was swimming well against Montclaire Swim Club in a dual meet.

"We were second in one of our races, and yeah, I think we're doing pretty well," Jones said.

He agreed that he was having fun as well, which is the biggest point of the summer swimming season, and was also hopeful of good things happening to both himself and the Pirates here at the close of the season.

"I hope that we can have a great SWISA Championships Meet, which is at the end," Jones said.

The SWISA Championships are scheduled for Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Summers-Port in Godfrey.

Excelling at the SWISA Championships is one of the key points of Jones' season. He said he loves swimming to keep himself active in the summer.

"I really like how it can help you, with both your body and your mind," Jones said, "and persevere. I like swimming with my friends, too."

