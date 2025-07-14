EDWARDSVILLE - Beau Roberts, a 15-year-old swimmer for the Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City, enjoyed an excellent dual meet for the Pirates against Montclaire Swim Club in Edwardsville on July 10, 2025, and seems to peaking at the right time for the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship meet, to be held July 20, 2025, at Summers-Port Swim Club in Godfrey.

Roberts is a relay specialist who swims anchors in the freestyle legs of the medley relays for the Pirates, as well as in the freestyle relays, and usually does better in the relay races than in individual races. During an interview held during a break in the meet, he felt he was swimming well.

Beau is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City.

“I do well at those relays,” Roberts said. “I do better in the relay than I do individually.”

With the SWISA meet coming on July 20, Roberts agreed that it was a good time to start peaking at the right time to be prepared for the championship meet.

“I’m feeling pretty good about SWISA,” Roberts said. “I think this is the last week of swim practice, so I’m going to take it as hard as I can, I’m going to get everything right, and I’m going to try my best as SWISA. I’m going to do my best.”

Roberts does have a specific goal in mind for the SWISA meet this year.

“I hope I get better times,” Roberts said. “I can narrow down my times.”

He’s also hopeful that the Pirates will come away with the team championship as well.

“I hope we do,” Roberts said. “That would be nice. That would be very nice.”

Roberts usually swims during the summer season, but has yet to come out for the winter season to swim for Granite City High, where he attends school.

“I think during winter, that would be fun,” Roberts said of the high school team. “I would like to keep going with swimming, because I always do it in the summers, but I usually don’t do winter swimming. So it definitely would be nice to do it for the high school.”