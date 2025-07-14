EDWARDSVILLE - Alex Suhre, as a swimmer for the Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City, has enjoyed an outstanding season for the Pirates as she competed in a dual meet for the club against Montclaire Swim Club in Edwardsville on July 10, 2025.

Suhre competed in two individual events – the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke – as well as two relay races, and felt she performed well in all of her events, with the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship meet set to take place July 20 at the Summers-Port Swim Club in Godfrey. The Pirates' Suhre won the 100-meter freestyle in a time of 1:04.87 against Montclaire Swim Club.

Alex is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for Granite City.

During an interview conducted during a break in the action, Suhre expressed confidence that she had swum well in her events to that point.

“Yes, I am looking forward to the SWISA Championships,” Suhre said. “It sounds fun and I think I will do well,” she said.

She has a simple goal for the championship meet ahead.

“Maybe break a few SWISA records,” Suhre said, “and just do well, and have fun.”

The fun is the biggest thing about the summer swimming season, and Suhre's approach is a prime example of the enjoyment that it brings. There are plenty of things she enjoys about the summer season, she said.

Her prime goal as the season winds down with SWISA is "just to break some records,” Suhre said.

“I hope our team does well at the SWISA Championships, and that we place well,” Suhre said. "And also have fun on the championship day."

