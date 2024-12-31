Get The Latest News!

GRANITE CITY – The Granite City High School cheerleading program has showcased a mix of talent across its varsity and junior varsity teams this winter, as well as a special group designated for game day support.

Granite City placed first recently in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state qualifying meet at Highland. The team secured two third-place finishes and qualified two members for ICCA state competition. The girls are Stillwater Senior Living Female Athletes of the Month for the Warriors.

Granite City High School cheerleaders showcased a successful performance at the 40th Annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic held during winter break.

Tiffany Kimmel is the head Granite City cheerleading coach.

The cheerleaders are now excited and preparing for the upcoming ICCA state competition. The girls are Stillwater Senior Living Female Athletes of the Month for the Warriors.

These are lists of both the Granite City Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheerleading squads:

Varsity (Large Co-Ed):

Affolter, Gabriella
Book, Chloe
Brown, Maddie
Green, Ava
Green, Isabella
Harrison, Lydia
Hersman, Elaina
Hobbs, Kaylee
Hutchings, Norah
Johnson, James
Lewis, Molly
Martinez, Laila
Middlebrook, Lonzell
Perigo, Rylee
Scott, Merina
Walker, Grace
Webb, Logan
Wonders, Kya

Granite City JV (Small Co-Ed)

Beck, Aubrey
Boyer, Reese
Bush, Demontez
Ford, Isaiah
Heck, Olivia
Holik, Kendra
Kie, Madison
Penrod, Jaylee
Qylafi, Lindita
Shrum, Cali
White, Alyssa
Wiemers, Alexsei
Daniels, Ava

Game Day ONLY (they do not compete):

Arnold, Lexi

Bayer, Marley

Cochran, Camryn

Marcum, Chloe

