GRANITE CITY – The Granite City High School cheerleading program has showcased a mix of talent across its varsity and junior varsity teams this winter, as well as a special group designated for game day support.

Granite City placed first recently in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state qualifying meet at Highland. The team secured two third-place finishes and qualified two members for ICCA state competition. The girls are Stillwater Senior Living Female Athletes of the Month for the Warriors.

Granite City High School cheerleaders showcased a successful performance at the 40th Annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic held during winter break.

Tiffany Kimmel is the head Granite City cheerleading coach.

The cheerleaders are now excited and preparing for the upcoming ICCA state competition. The girls are Stillwater Senior Living Female Athletes of the Month for the Warriors.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

These are lists of both the Granite City Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheerleading squads:

Varsity (Large Co-Ed):

Affolter, Gabriella Book, Chloe Brown, Maddie Green, Ava Green, Isabella Harrison, Lydia Hersman, Elaina Hobbs, Kaylee Hutchings, Norah Johnson, James Lewis, Molly Martinez, Laila Middlebrook, Lonzell Perigo, Rylee Scott, Merina Walker, Grace Webb, Logan Wonders, Kya

Granite City JV (Small Co-Ed)

Beck, Aubrey Boyer, Reese Bush, Demontez Ford, Isaiah Heck, Olivia Holik, Kendra Kie, Madison Penrod, Jaylee Qylafi, Lindita Shrum, Cali White, Alyssa Wiemers, Alexsei

Daniels, Ava

Game Day ONLY (they do not compete):

Arnold, Lexi

Bayer, Marley

Cochran, Camryn

Marcum, Chloe

More like this: