Stillwater Senior Living Female Athletes Of The Month: Granite City Cheerleaders Secure Top Spots As State Qualifiers
GRANITE CITY – The Granite City High School cheerleading program has showcased a mix of talent across its varsity and junior varsity teams this winter, as well as a special group designated for game day support.
Granite City placed first recently in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state qualifying meet at Highland. The team secured two third-place finishes and qualified two members for ICCA state competition. The girls are Stillwater Senior Living Female Athletes of the Month for the Warriors.
Granite City High School cheerleaders showcased a successful performance at the 40th Annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic held during winter break.
Tiffany Kimmel is the head Granite City cheerleading coach.
These are lists of both the Granite City Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheerleading squads:
Varsity (Large Co-Ed):
|Affolter, Gabriella
|Book, Chloe
|Brown, Maddie
|Green, Ava
|Green, Isabella
|Harrison, Lydia
|Hersman, Elaina
|Hobbs, Kaylee
|Hutchings, Norah
|Johnson, James
|Lewis, Molly
|Martinez, Laila
|Middlebrook, Lonzell
|Perigo, Rylee
|Scott, Merina
|Walker, Grace
|Webb, Logan
|Wonders, Kya
Granite City JV (Small Co-Ed)
|Beck, Aubrey
|Boyer, Reese
|Bush, Demontez
|Ford, Isaiah
|Heck, Olivia
|Holik, Kendra
|Kie, Madison
|Penrod, Jaylee
|Qylafi, Lindita
|Shrum, Cali
|White, Alyssa
|Wiemers, Alexsei
Daniels, Ava
Game Day ONLY (they do not compete):
Arnold, Lexi
Bayer, Marley
Cochran, Camryn
Marcum, Chloe
