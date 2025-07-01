GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District #9 recognized two Coolidge Junior High School students recently for their achievements in track and field, qualifying for the 2025 Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) State Track Meet and placing among the top five competitors.

Payton Petrillo secured second place in the 400-meter race, while Lauren Willaredt earned fourth place in the discus event.

Petrillo ran a blazing time of 58.78 for second place in the 400-meter race. Willaredt was fourth in the discus with a toss of 88-0 or 26.82 meters.

The recognition of the two girls took place during a Board of Education and Administration meeting, where district leaders honored the students for their athletic accomplishments.

Pictured at the event were, left to right, Board President Eric Stacy, Payton Petrillo, Lauren Willaredt, Coolidge Principal Patrick Curry, and Assistant Principal Eric Mitchell.

The Granite City School District board recognition acknowledgment highlights the students’ dedication and success in competitive sports at the junior high level.

