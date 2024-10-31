EDWARDSVILLE - Jade Williams is one of a handful of graduating seniors on the girls volleyball team at Granite City High School who helped the Warriors make tremendous progress in her four years on the varsity. Jade played her final high school match on Oct. 29, 2024, as the Warriors lost to host Edwardsville 25-17, 25-10 in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 4A regionals at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville to finish at 6-21 this season, but in her four years, helped Granite take great strides in their program.

Jade is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

In her post-match interview, Williams sad about the season being over, and also took much pride in the team's progress and development.

"I feel pretty good,' Williams said, "a little sad, because the season's over, and I've been with these girls since my freshman year. But overall, it was good. We put up a hard fight, and I can't wait to hang out with them outside of volleyball."

Although the Warriors ended up with their record as it was, the team played hard every night, and kept hanging in, no matter the situation or outcome.

"Yes, it is," Williams said, "and it's what you need to play volleyball, to keep fighting and not give up."

Williams also felt there were numerous highlights for herself and the Warriors throughout the course of the season.

"I think it was very good," Williams said. "I think we played the best that we can, and I thought this year, it was very family oriented it felt like this year."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

She also sees a bright future ahead for the team and program ahead.

"Yes, I see a very great future," Williams said. "The younger girls on this team are very determined and very hard-working, and they always want to improve."

The Tigers came up with all the answers when Granite tried to start a run, but Williams also agreed there was no shame in losing to Edwardsville.

"It is a win-some and you lose-some situation," Williams said. "You can't dwell on it."

Williams will no longer play competitive volleyball but says she will return to see the Warriors play again and watch how her younger teammates have grown.

"So, I'm not playing volleyball in college," Williams said, "but I will always love to come back to come and see the younger girls on the team. They're like little sisters to me. Right now, I will not be playing volleyball in college, I will be focusing more on my schooling and stuff like that, but who knows? I might play sand volleyball or rec center, YMCA."

Williams isn't sure where she will be going to school, but plans on going somewhere local, such as SIUE or Saint Louis University. She sees herself as becoming an attorney and helping people out.

"I see myself as a lawyer or an attorney," Williams said, "and at least to helping make a difference in one person's life."

Jade concluded her comments by saying: "It was a great season, and I'm going to miss these girls so much."

More like this: