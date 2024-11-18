EDWARDSVILLE - Megan Sykes, who competed on the Granite City High girls swimming team this fall, enjoyed a successful IHSA sectional meet on Nov. 9, 2024, at Edwardsville's Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Sykes had a 100-yard freestyle time of 1:11.35, was a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that came in at 2:04.80, and had a time in the 100-yard breaststroke of 1:45.65 to complete her program on the day.

Megan is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month.

In her post-meet interview, Sykes felt she and her teammates swam well on the day, and was happy with her performances

"I feel pretty good about how I did," Sykes said, "as my own person and our team. I think we did pretty good."

Sykes felt that she had a good meet as well, personally.

"I think we had a good meet," Sykes said. "We did our best."

Sykes is best known for being a basketball player for the Warriors but enjoys swimming very much.

"I enjoy it a lot," Sykes said. "It's fun, and it's a good workout."

Sykes felt she had some good goals going into the meet, and as far as her future in swimming itself, she's keeping her options open.

"I don't think I see myself pursuing in swimming," Sykes said, "I definitely want to pursue one of my other sports. But I do enjoy swimming a lot, and it would be nice to bring it somewhere with me."

She's definitely looking ahead to her future, no matter what sport she decides to pursue, but swimming will be one of her options.

