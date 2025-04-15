GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School senior Itzel Villalba, a second-year cross country runner and spring track athlete, continues to make strides in her athletic career by setting personal records at recent meets.

Villalba is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for the Warriors with her efforts on the track team, this past fall's cross country season and in the classroom.

The Warriors' Villalba competed in the Lady Knight Invitational, where she recorded times of 3:10.25 in the 800-meter and 6:56.01 in the 1600-meter events. She also participated in the FCHS Wiseman/Henning Invitational on April 14, 2025, where she achieved a personal record of 6:52.80 in the 1600-meter, finishing in 20th place. In the same meet, she placed 22nd in the 800-meter with a time of 3:11.84.

Reflecting on her progress, Villalba said, “I like to accomplish my goals.”

As she approaches the remainder of her senior year, she aims to continue improving her performance in track.

