GRANITE CITY - Natalie Kondrich was a strong senior midfielder who usually came off the bench for Granite City High's girls soccer team this past spring in 2025. featured play that was steady and consistent all season, providing a spark for the Warriors.

Kondrich felt she played well overall in the season.

"I think I did OK," Kondrich said. "We had our ups and downs, but every team as those."

When she looks back at the just completed season, Kondrich will have many good memories of playing for the Warriors.

"Probably just showing up to practice every day will be one of my favorite memories," Kondrich said of her Granite City high school soccer career, "and having fun, all the girls."

She also spared a thought for head coach Ken Prazma, who stepped down and announced his retirement after the Warriors' final game.

"I think he definitely enjoyed coaching us, and we definitely love him," she said. "We hope he has great things coming."

As for Kondrich, her plans include attending Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky., and majoring in exercise science. They don't include plans to keep playing soccer, but in looking back on playing for Granite the last four years, she does have a few favorite memories.

"It's an amazing feeling," Kondrich said. "You get to bond with a bunch of players, and become a bunch of friends with people."

