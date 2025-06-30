GRANITE CITY - Finely Hatfield, a 13-year-old swimmer for the Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City, made a key contribution for her team at the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association's Relays Meet June 23, 2025, at home and helped the Pirates finish fourth in the team standings of the meet.

Hatfield swam the lead-off leg on the 150-meter butterfly relay team that finished fifth in the race., as the Pirates placed fourth with 111 points.

She is a Stillwater Senior Living Granite City Female Athlete of the Month.

Hatfield is looking to improve her times in her events this season, and wants to work hard to achieve her goals. The typically-hot summer weather helps motivate her to swim, plus staying in shape for another sports she's involved in.

"I want to improve my times, and some," Hatfield said about her goals for the season.

There's also another reason Hatfield stays involved in swimming for Paddlers.

"Because it makes me stronger with fitness for the soccer season," Hatfield said.

