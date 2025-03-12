PEORIA — Twelve-year-old Cameron Travis of the Young Warriors Wrestling Academy in Granite City, secured a fifth-place finish in the Novice Boys-215 weight class at the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state tournament held this past weekend in Peoria.

Having wrestled for four years, Cameron expressed his excitement about his recent accomplishment, and said, “It was really cool and exciting. I’m glad I got the opportunity to place and be on the podium with the best wrestlers in the state.”

Cameron is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City.

In addition to wrestling, Cameron has participated in soccer and baseball, and he plays the saxophone at school in Granite City. His diverse interests reflect a well-rounded approach to both athletics and academics.

Looking ahead, Cameron has set ambitious goals for his future.

“I see myself wrestling for the USA team or playing in The NFL,” he said.

As he prepares for next season, he aims to improve further.

“Next year, I want to win 1st at state and to be the best wrestler in Illinois,” he added.

Cameron’s determination and achievements highlight the dedication of young athletes in the state, as they strive to excel in their respective sports.

