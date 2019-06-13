SEE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE - Stillwater Senior Living at 1111 University Drive in Edwardsville announced details of services expansion recently at a groundbreaking event.

At the groundbreaking, it was announced the center will expand from 46 units to 80 units and additional 32,000-square feet by winter 2020.

Kathy Long of Stillwater said the expansion will include 18 memory care and 16 assisted living suites. It will also include a chapel, a workout room, a family room, and a respite room.

"We are so excited," she said. "We are getting ready to take reservations for assisted living rooms and also ready to talk to people about bringing their loved ones here for memory care."

For more information visit, www.stillwaterseniorliving.com or call (618) 692-2273.

