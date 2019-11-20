GODFREY - Stewardship, the caring of the earth and environment, is a pillar of The Nature Institute’s (TNI) mission, responsible for managing over 450 acres of land in the Metro East area. TheOlin Nature Preserve, part of TNI, is a mosaic of distinct habitats including Upland Forest/Savanna, and unfortunately is home to invasive species as well. On Friday, the preserve was the recipient of some extra attention and community service to combat those non-native plant species. “I'm excited to announce that we participated in the Fall 2019Honeysuckle Sweep Initiative organized by the Missouri Botanical Gardens.

This was our fourth time participating in the initiative and results continue to grow when measured by numbers of volunteers, hours worked, and acres cleared,” explained Eric Wright, TNI Stewardship Director.

“With the help of some great local groups and volunteers, expected to see amazing results and I was not disappointed. "We had 58 participants and cleared 3.5acres-my glass is overflowing,” Wright said. Volunteers from Missouri Botanical Garden, Lewis and Clark Restoration Ecology Program, NGRREC Habitat Strike Team, YouthBuild/Americorp, Alton High Field EcologyClass, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and community members participated this fall in the Honeysuckle Sweep. Allison Brown, the Restoration Outreach Coordinator for Missouri Botanical Gardens, described the Honeysuckle Sweep Initiative “as an effort to energize the greater St. Louis region around improving habitat for our native plants and animals, and Biodiverse City St. Louis Network partners join together to spotlight the harmful impact bush honeysuckle can have on our natural areas...Since the campaign began in 2016, organizations have held over 130 events, bringing over 2,500 volunteers to clear over 100 acres of land.”

Invasive species are destructive to native ecosystems and a top priority of land management at TNI.J Scott Moss, Assistant Professor/Coordinator of Restoration Ecology at Lewis and Clark Community College explains that “Amur honeysuckle (Lonicera maackii) forms a dominant, constrictive shrub layer in our forest habitats that decreases biodiversity and reduces habitat function. It creates dense conditions, reduces light on the forest floor, and prevents native trees and woodland wildflowers that our local wildlife depends on maintaining stable populations. As a general rule, removing it is an initial step in any good management initiative for our local forests.”NationalGreat Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) is home to the Habitat Strike Team, a group of individuals trained in ecosystem restoration that helped TNI. A recent Habitat Fund award through Illinois Department of Natural Resources gave the Strike Team an opportunity to form new regional partnerships.“The NGRREC Habitat Strike Team is excited to form a closer relationship with The Nature Institute and assist them during their Honeysuckle Sweep events and additional restoration efforts,” said Justin Shew, Conservation Program Manager at NGRREC.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to partner with The Nature Institute, we hope to continue to assist TNI with these amazing restoration events that also engage the local community,” said Cody Berry, Habitat Project Coordinator of the NGRREC habitat strike team. The YouthBuild/AmeriCorps program at Lewis and Clark Community College, whose members are between 16-24 years of age and perform 450 service hours annually, were out at the Bush Honeysuckle Sweep. “We have been working on projects with TNI for the last 4-5 years, and we sincerely value relationships with organizations that care about education and the environment,” said Sabrina Davis, Director, Adult Education at Lewis & Clark Community College. Frequently during the school year, Dan Pettus, AHS Field Ecology Teacher brings his classes out to TNI to learn and explore.

“Alton High School's Field Ecology course gives senior students an opportunity to learn about local ecosystems including streams, prairies, and forest communities. Invasive species are threatening the biodiversity of these habitats and the ability to identify and remove them is a valuable skill for work in ecological fields. Getting students involved in the identification and removal of honeysuckle from The Nature Institute's property gives them a chance to truly understand the issue and be ambassadors for educating others," explains Dan Pettus. The Nature Institute is grateful for the help of many local organizations to help remove invasive species on our property. These efforts help TNI maintain and restore the private nature preserve which serves as an outdoor community classroom to appreciate the natural world.

