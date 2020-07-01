ALTON - Tyler Steward was at the top of his game on Monday night striking out 15 Manchester batters while allowing four hits and an unearned run in a great six-and-two-thirds innings performance as the Alton Post 126 American Legion baseball team won at home over Manchester, Mo., 4-1 Monday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

It was one of the best performances from a very strong Alton pitching staff so far this season, and manager Doug Booten couldn't be any happier with the performance or the outcome, as the entire team is contributing to their success so far.

"Another great pitching performance," Booten said. "The kids are all doing their jobs, and there's not a lot to complain about."

The Legionnaires have now won 11 straight games and 12 of their last 13, a string that has helped make Booten very happy with how the team is playing.

"Oh yeah, I've been pleased," Booten said. "That's now 11 in a row, and it's going great."

The normally robust Alton hitting was held somewhat in check on the evening, getting seven hits. But Steward's showing on the mound was more than enough to overcome it.

"We didn't have a whole lot of hits," Booten said, "but when you have 15 strikeouts, you don't really need a lot."

Alton scored twice in the second to take the early lead, then made it 3-0 with a run in the bottom of the fourth. The two teams traded runs in the fifth, but there was no further scoring in the game, leaving the final at 4-1.

Owen Macias led the way offensively for the Legionnaires, going two-for-two with a pair of RBIs. Also collecting hits were Trenton Segarra, Gage Booten, Adam Stilts, Tyler Hanslow and Kenny Beachum. Beachum and Preston Schepers each had an RBI for Alton.

Ted Webb came on in relief of Steward after his masterful performance, and struck out the only batter he faced to clinch the game for the Legionnaires.

Pitching was expected to be one of Alton's strengths this season, and it hasn't disappointed, being one of the key reasons for the current winning streak.

"They have the whole season," Booten said. "They keep improving, and it's great to see them throw."

After a Tuesday rainout that washed out both the junior and senior teams' home games against Kirkwood, the senior team starts off July with a doubleheader Wednesday night at Maryland Heights, Mo., with the first game starting at 6 p.m. The seniors then have off through the Fourth of July holiday, and get back into the swing with back-to-back games against District 22 teams, playing at Troy Sunday evening at 6 p.m., then hosting a doubleheader against Highland next Monday, July 6, with the first game starting at 6 p.m.

