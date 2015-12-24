BETHALTO – Alton High's bowling teams hosted their holiday Alton Invitational Tournament at Airport Bowl in Bethalto Wednesday, with 16 teams competing in both boys and girls competitions at the 32-lane establishment.

The tournament was highlighted by Alton's Tyler Stevenson, who rolled a perfect 300 game in Game 2 of the morning session; Stevenson finished with a total pinfall of 1,238 for the day, good for 11th place in the individual competition. Alton's Eryka Graham took second in the individual girls competition, with Ashley Heistand finishing sixth.

Collinsville won the boys team competition by 17 pins over Jersey, while Herrin won the girls tournament by 172 pins over the Kahoks and Waterloo; Collinsville was awarded second in a tiebreaker. The Kahoks, however, won the overall tournament with a pinfall of 11,686 to Belleville East's 11,492. Herrin finished third overall, Highland fourth and Salem fifth.

The Redbirds finished sixth overall, with Jersey taking seventh, Granite City 12th, Civic Memorial 14th and Edwardsville 16th.

The boys tournament top five included Collinsville (6,162), Jersey (6,145), Belleville East (6,142), Highland (6,133) and Cahokia (5,721). Among area teams, Alton finished ninth (5,599), Granite City 11th (5,495), Edwardsville 12th (5,407) and Civic Memorial 13th (5,404).

The Panthers' Jacob Freland won the boys individual tournament with a six-game score of 1,349, winning by 16 pins over Belleville East's David Barrett-Ness, who had 1,333. The Kahoks' Hayden Juenger was third at 1,319, Jersey's Brandon Handler was fourth (1,315), Highland's Collin Korte fifth (1,308), Collinsville's Clay Hartman sixth (1,293), Highland's Devon Frank seventh (1,286), Belleville East's Kurtis Murphy eighth (1,282), Salem's Troy Shults ninth (1,267) and Cahokia's Kyle Brewer 10th (1,244).

Stevenson also was the top individual for the Redbirds on the day, while Freland led the Panthers; Devin Davis led the Eagles with a six-game total of 1,180, Mitch McSparin led the Tigers with 1,130 and Ricky Hard led the Warriors with 1,233.

On the girls' side, the top five teams were Herrin (5,696), the Kahoks (5,524), Waterloo (5,524), Salem (5,414) and Belleville East (5,350). The Redbirds were sixth (5,341), the Panthers were 12th (4,528), the Eagles 14th (4,246), the Warriors 15th (4,226) and Tigers 16th (3,531).

The top 10 individuals on the day were Herrin's Cassidy Ray (1,281), Graham (1,247), Waterloo's Makensy Umschied (1,246), Salem's Lauren Hays (1,238), Herrin's Rachel Henson (1,227), Heistand (1,208), Belleville East's Katey Saurenwin (1,174), Collinsville's Anna Watsek (1,174), Belleville East's Hallee Fields (1,158) and Collinsville's Madi Juenger (1,155).

Graham was also the Redbirds' top individual on the day. Other leading individuals included CM's Joanna Krankle (940), Edwardsville's Megan Wallace (1,001), Granite City's Kennedy Rainwater (959) and Jersey's Emily Stemmer (967).

