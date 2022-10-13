Steven Kapcoe
Name: Steven Kapcoe
Hometown: Monroe, Michigan
Years of Service: 1990-2016
KIA: No
Branch: Army
Rank: Captain
Wars: Afganistan
Medals/Honors Earned: - [ ] Bronze star - [ ] Meritorious service medal - [ ] Army commendation x3 - [ ] Defense achievement medal - [ ] Army achievement medal - [ ] Good conduct medal - [ ] Nations defense service medal w/star - [ ] NATO service - [ ] Afghan service with 3 stars - [ ] Military outstanding volunteer service medal - [ ] Army service ribbon - [ ] Overseas service ribbon x 2 - [ ] Global war on terror service medal - [ ] Joint meritorious unit medal x 2 - [ ] Meritorious unit medal
Message: The kids and I are so very proud of your years of service.
Submitter's Name: Mary Kapcoe
