Steven Kapcoe Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Steven Kapcoe Hometown: Monroe, Michigan Years of Service: 1990-2016 KIA: No Branch: Army Rank: Captain Wars: Afganistan Medals/Honors Earned: - [ ] Bronze star - [ ] Meritorious service medal - [ ] Army commendation x3 - [ ] Defense achievement medal - [ ] Army achievement medal - [ ] Good conduct medal - [ ] Nations defense service medal w/star - [ ] NATO service - [ ] Afghan service with 3 stars - [ ] Military outstanding volunteer service medal - [ ] Army service ribbon - [ ] Overseas service ribbon x 2 - [ ] Global war on terror service medal - [ ] Joint meritorious unit medal x 2 - [ ] Meritorious unit medal Message: The kids and I are so very proud of your years of service. Submitter's Name: Mary Kapcoe More like this: Print Version Submit your Tribute Trending