EAST ALTON — Steve Thompson, regional president of Carrollton Bank in Alton, has been named the 2022 auxiliary board chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. He succeeds Gireesh Gupchup, director for university-community initiatives and professor of pharmacy at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), who has held the chair position since 2020. “United Way has been a cornerstone in the community for a century and they play a critical role in keeping our community strong so our neighbors can succeed and thrive,” said Thompson. “It is an honor to serve as board chair for the Southwest Illinois Division. I am excited to join other volunteers, staff, and fellow board members in working to help people across our community live their best possible lives.”

Thompson has over 35 years of banking and financial experience. He began his career at KPMG Peat Marwick and went on to operate his own business as a consultant and advisor to community banks. In the following years, he has held a variety of leadership roles such as market president at CNB Bank & Trust, chief financial officer at Liberty Bank, and regional president and commercial loan officer at Carrollton Bank.

Thompson is a longtime supporter and board member of United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division and is on the Executive Committee of United Way of Greater St. Louis. He also currently serves as vice-chairman of Alton Memorial Hospital, treasurer of Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, district chairman of the Piasa Bird District, Greater St Louis Area Council (Boy Scouts of America), and is a board member of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club and the Village of Godfrey Park and Recreation. In addition, he is a member of North Alton Godfrey Business Council, Riverbend Growth Association, and Southern Illinois Employer’s Association (SIEA).

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

