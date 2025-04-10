Our Daily Show Interview! Greg Hagglund- Steve Litman Presents: Upcoming Shows!

SAINT LOUIS - Steve Litman Presents, a North American concert promoter, has a “great summer lineup” for St. Louis shows.

Greg Hagglund with Steve Litman Presents stopped by “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello to talk about the bands and artists that St. Louis will welcome this year. From Travis Tritt to the lead actors of “Napoleon Dynamite,” there’s plenty to see in the city this season.

“It’s going to be a great summer and a great fall, and we’re not done yet,” Hagglund said. “We’ve got some other shows that we’re still adding and we’ll have updates on those, as well.”

Kicking off on June 12, 2025, The Rush Tribute Project will play at The Factory in Chesterfield. Hagglund noted that the band’s following is growing, and he is excited to see the crowd they draw this time around.

“Each time they come into town, they just get more fans,” he said. “Especially because Rush isn’t touring anymore, it gives everybody an opportunity to experience some of those great Rush songs.”

This will be followed by Travis Tritt on June 20 at The Factory, which Hagglund predicts will be “a great show.” Jon Anderson, the lead singer of Yes, stops by The Factory on July 13 with his band, known as Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks. Robin Trower will also draw crowds on July 19 at The Factory.

For those who love pop, an ABBA tribute titled “The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA” hits The Factory on July 25, followed by Straight No Chaser on July 29.

At the Touhill Performing Arts Center, Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass take the stage on Aug. 6. Back at The Factory, The O’Jays and their “Philadelphia sound” premiere on Aug. 29. Rounding out the season is Roger McGuinn on Oct. 1 at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

Hagglund is especially excited for a few fun events coming this fall, including “Napoleon Dynamite Live!” at The Factory. After a showing of “Napoleon Dynamite” on Oct. 9, the movie’s lead actors — Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro) — will hold a Q&A session with audience members.

On Oct. 30, “Whose Live Anyway?” comes to The Factory. This improv performance, featuring the main cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” is sure to be funny, and Hagglund looks forward to welcoming them back to St. Louis.

Hagglund said Steve Litman Presents books shows about six to nine months in advance, and they’re always looking for great acts to bring to the Midwest. He noted that St. Louis used to be “venue-poor,” with very few venues for concerts and shows. Nowadays, though, there are many great venues in the city, making it a peak stop for artists and bands as they travel across North America.

“St. Louis, because of the radio base here back in the 70s and 80s, it was very important being able to bring bands to St. Louis. Back in those days, though, we were venue-poor,” Hagglund explained. “Now we're venue-rich…You’ve got a lot of places to bring a lot of bands and a lot of attractions in, and it makes St. Louis all the more important on the concert maps.”

You can see all of these shows in the coming months. For more information about Steve Litman Presents and their upcoming events, visit their official website at SteveLitmanPresents.com.

