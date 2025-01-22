BELLEVILLE - Steve Johnson, a prominent figure in law enforcement and community service, will be inducted into the Belleville East Hall of Fame during halftime of the Althoff Catholic at Belleville East basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. The event will celebrate Johnson’s extensive contributions to public safety and his enduring ties to the Belleville community.

Throughout his career, Johnson has held various positions, including police chief in Swansea and currently in Fairview Heights. His leadership in law enforcement has garnered considerable recognition. He eventually had an invitation to join the 21st Century Policing Panel at the White House under President Barrack Obama.

Born in St. Louis and raised in Belleville, Johnson has dedicated over 35 years to law enforcement. He began his career as a deputy service aide at the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office while pursuing his education. Johnson holds an associate’s degree in administration of justice from Southwestern Illinois College, a bachelor’s degree in workforce education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and a master of arts in management and computers from Webster University in St. Louis. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

Johnson's investigative work made headlines internationally when he successfully obtained a confession from a suspect in a high-profile attempted murder case, which ultimately saved the victim’s life. His expertise spans a range of areas, including cybercrime, officer safety, and violent felony investigations.

In addition to his law enforcement duties, Johnson is actively involved in various organizations, including the United States Attorney’s Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee and the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs’ Association, where he serves as president. He has also been recognized with over 75 awards of excellence for his service.

Outside of his professional commitments, Johnson is a family man, married to a former correctional officer who is now a high school teacher. They have two children, one of whom is pursuing a law degree. The couple enjoys spending time with their two grandchildren, engaging in outdoor activities like camping and boating.

Johnson’s induction into the Wall of Fame highlights his significant impact on the Belleville community and his commitment to public service, mentorship, and law enforcement excellence.

