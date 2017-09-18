FIELDON - Tiffanie Shea Haug has reached the next level of the Maxim's Finest competition.

Haug now finds herself in phase three of the magazine's contest, which is composed of the top 30 women in each of the 100 groups across the country. These women are now competing for the top 20 spots. Voting for phase three ends Wednesday, Sept. 20. There will be six more phases following this one, with phase four being from, Sept. 20-27, which will select the top 10 women in each group.

Haug was born in Seattle, and moved across the country with her family, before coming to the area to settle with her father, who originally hails from Calhoun County. Haug has taken several lessons in acting and voice training for more than a decade and signed with Elite Modeling Management out of her former home of Atlanta in 2010 before moving to Illinois. She said modeling makes her feel confident in her skin.

"I become at peace and just let loose whenever I'm in front of the camera," she said in a Facebook message. "It gives you a chance to bring out that inner personality that you keep locked inside to bring your pictures to life. I would love to go as far as I can with modeling. Whether it's being a cover model on print or commercial."

Anyone wanting to vote for Haug to continue to the next round is invited to visit her page on the contest and scroll down to see either "Warrior Vote" or "Vote Via Facebook." Warrior Voters will be allowed to purchase votes, with 25 percent of all proceeds going to benefit Homes for Wounded Warriors or the Wounded Warrior Project. Free votes can be made through Facebook by simply logging into an account.

Free votes can only be made once per person per 24 hour time span.

Haug credits her father as her inspiration for modeling.

"The ones who inspire me are people like my father," Haug said in a message. "He's been there for me through acting, modeling, singing, sports, etc. My parents divorced when I was about 11, and I began living with my father. Our family was still one, and we all loved each other, but things obviously had changed a bit. My dad always puts his kids first. He has taught me to never give up, to keep working hard, to live and breathe with passion, to treat others kindly and to just laugh. Life's too short. He's one guy that is hard to beat. There is no one with a heart as big, a mind so wise or a hug more powerful. Hes everything I look up to, and I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for him."

