Our Daily Show! State of the Race '25: 6th Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Elliot

ALTON - Stephanie Elliott wants what’s best for the 6th Ward.

In a recent conversation on “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello, Elliott, who currently serves as Alton’s 6th Ward alderwoman, shared her vision for the ward and the city. She believes the 6th Ward is overdue for development and maintenance, and she wants to see the city come together to serve the public.

“We’re all servants and we're all supposed to be serving to try to make this a better place and community,” she said, adding, “It’s past time for the 6th Ward. It’s our turn now.”

Before taking on her role as alderwoman, Elliott served as the City of Alton’s comptroller for over ten years. The previous 6th Ward alderman encouraged her to run for the position and helped her through her campaign. She is now hoping to serve a final four-year term.

Elliott collaborates with her husband to operate Stephanie’s Place, a nonprofit that provides meals, activities and trips to local kids. She believes Stephanie’s Place is “God’s gift” to her family, and she is proud of the work they do to support the youth. She also volunteers with the Alton Women’s Home Association. She emphasized her commitment to helping build up the next generation.

In the 6th Ward, Elliott is concerned about maintenance and repairs. She noted there are several homes in her ward that need to be torn down, including a few that have been on the list for over 20 years. She acknowledged that the process can take time, and she encourages people to be patient.

Elliott considers herself a “compromiser,” and she said she works hard to establish good relationships with the department heads and other public officials to advocate for her ward. She encourages people in Alton to contact their alderperson, Building and Zoning, or Public Works to share their concerns. She said she doesn’t make promises, but she always looks for a way to help.

“We can come up with a conclusion or a way to save it, a way to do it, a way to perform it, a way so that we’re both satisfied even though we don’t get all of what we want,” she explained. “I’m a compromiser. I just am, and I think if you can sit down and talk reasonably with smart, intelligent people who have ideas — let’s sit down, let’s talk about it, let’s see if we can come up with something together that’s a good solution for everybody involved.”

Elliott said many of her constituents are concerned about the focus on downtown Alton’s development. They want to see more projects, maintenance and development come to the 6th Ward.

“We’re always last, it seems like,” she said. “I want us to be first. I think it’s that time.”

She added that she has a few key issues she wants to address during her final term, if elected. If not elected, she will share these concerns with her opponent and advocate for him to see them through.

Elliott encourages people to vote for her in the consolidated election on April 1, 2025. She hopes to serve her ward for another four years.

“I love the ward,” she said. “We have a lot of issues that have been forever, it seems like, and for us to fix them all, that would be impossible. But for us to fix them and go on and try to do better each year, that is possible. And that’s what my plan is. I have some things I want to get completed this last term, and then I’m through...I really want those things done. I don’t make promises. I just tell you I’ll do the best I can do.”

