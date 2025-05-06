ALTON - A big five-run fifth inning was a key for Marquette Catholic’s 6-1 baseball triumph over a talented Wesclin squad on Monday night, May 5, 2025, at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Marquette tied the game in the fourth inning with a run then knocked out five runs in the fifth for all the squad’s scoring in the game.

Joe Stephan, Keller Jacobs and Karson Morrissey each rapped out two hits in the game. Eli Rodgers, Tyler Roth, Matthew Cain, Will Fahnestock, Jack Pruitt and Drew Zacha all contributed hits for the Explorers.

Zacha notched the win for Marquette on the mound and allowed five hits and only one run. Toby Eberlin also pitched an inning in relief after Zacha went six innings.

Owen Szpila had two hits for Wesclin, while Jacob Klein, Lucas Harriss, and Ayden Peterson added hits.

Marquette is now 14-12 overall on the season. The Explorers return to action at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, against Gillespie and travel to East Alton-Wood River for a 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, matchup. Wesclin plays at Carlyle on Tuesday, May 6. Wesclin is 6-14 overall after the defeat to Marquette.

