BETHALTO - Logan Bogard allowed two hits and struck out six in four innings, while both Joe Stephan and Kael Hester had two hits and an RBI each as Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team shut out De Soto, Mo., Post 283 5-0 in a game played Monday evening at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Legionnaires remain undefeated at 3-0 win the win, after having a game against the Southern Illinois Honey Badgers club rained out last Thursday. A make-up date for the game has yet to be announced.

Alton took the lead in the first on a triple to center by Stephan, and a sacrifice fly by Hester to make the score 1-0. Post 126 doubled the lead in the third, when with one out, Hester tripled over the center fielder's head, Marcus Payne drew a walk, and scored on an error by the shortstop after Payne stole second.

In the fifth, Stephan and Hester led off the inning with back-to-back singles, then executed a double steal, with Hester going to second, and Stephan taking third. Stephan scored on Payne's sacrifice fly to center, then a Ryan Lowis RBI single scored Payne to make it 4-0.

The Legionnaires got their final run in the sixth, starting with a walk to Dane Godar, who stole second and third, while Parker drew a walk. With runners on the corners, Stephan lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Godar to make it 5-0.

Meanwhile on the mound, Bogard and Lowis totally shut down De Soto's line up, with Bogard allowing two hits in his four innings of work, walking two and striking out six. Lowis threw in the final three innings, not allowing a hit while walking two and fanning two to shut out Post 283 5-0.

Both Stephan and Hester had two hits and an RBI each for the Legionnaires, while Lowis had a hit and RBI, Ayden Calvert came up with a hit, and Payne had an RBI.

Post 126 hosts a District 22 game on Wednesday at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park on Wednesday against Smithton, starting at 6 p.m., then competes in the Gator Classic at Trenton City Park this weekend, June 13-15, hosts St Peters, Mo. 313 next Monday at Lloyd Hopkins Field in a 7 p.m. start, and host the Aviston Express June 17 at 8 p.m.

