RANTOUL - Joe Stephan threw a complete game on the mounds, allowing only four hits while striking out two, as Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team scored the only runs of the game in the opening inning in shutting out host Rantoul Post 267 2-0 in the opening game of the Illinois state tournament Wednesday evening in Rantoul.

The game was the opening for the Legionnaires, who won the Fifth Division tournament with back-to-back wins over the Aviston Post 1239 Express on Sunday to advance to the state tournament.

Alton scored the only two runs they would need in the opening inning. Dane Godar led the game off with a double to centerfield, took third on a ground out by Stephan, and scored on a wild pitch to give Post 126 a 1-0 lead. Ayden Calvert drew a walk, and went to third when Kael Hester reached on an error by the third baseman, and Logan Bogard's sacrifice fly to center scored Calvert to make it 2-0, Hester holding at second.

That would be all the scoring in the game, as Stephan pitched a four-hit shutout, at one point, retiring seven in a row, and got a double play in the fifth to help his cause. The Rantoull pitcher, Holden Cargo, also pitched very well, allowing only three hits and two runs, one earned, in throwing a complete game himself, walking only two and striking out five.

Godar, Stephan, and Ryan Lowis had the hits for Alton, while Bogard had the only RBI of the day. Stephan gave up our hits in throwing the shutout, walking one and fanning two to allow the Legionnaires to advance.

Alton is now 28-10 on the season, and goes on to a semifinal game in the winner's bracket to face Danville Post 210, who defeated Palos Heights 8-2 in the opening game, Friday at 6 p.m. A win sends the Legionnaires into the winner's bracket final, while a loss sends the team to the loser's bracket and facing an elimination game on Saturday. The championship series is set for Sunday, with start times to be announced.

In the other game played on Wednesday, Rock Island defeated Barrington 8-2.

The state champion will represent Illinois in the Great Lakes regional tournament, set for Aug. 6-10 at Lee Pfund Stadium in Carol Stream, in suburban Chicago, and the regional winner goes on to the 100th Anniversary Legion World Series Aug. 13-18 in Shelby, N.C.

