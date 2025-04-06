GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is excited to host its inaugural comic and pop culture convention, Blazer Con, from 1-8 p.m., Saturday, April 12, 2025, in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena on the Godfrey Campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Register today at https://lcedu.jotform.com/team/blazer-con/attendee-registration to secure your limited edition Blazer Con 2025 badge and lanyard featuring student-designed artwork. Badges are required for entry.

“Blazer Con is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of sci-fi, fantasy, and pop culture,” Blazer Con creator and Media Specialist Jared Smilack said. “Whether you’re a die-hard D&D enthusiast, a video game aficionado, or someone who loves great food and socializing, there’s something for everyone.”

Blazer Con will feature a diverse range of vendors and activities.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of food options to satisfy their cravings, providing delicious bites that will keep their energy up while exploring everything the convention has to offer. With music to set the atmosphere and plenty of fun activities throughout the day, guests will leave with unforgettable memories and a renewed sense of community spirit.

The Curvy Kitty Cosplay group will host a cosplay contest from 3-5 p.m., offering prizes for the top three winners. The first-place prize includes $75 and two weekend passes to Anime STL, which will be held from April 25-27 at the St. Charles Convention Center. For more information, visit https://animestl.net/.

“We are extremely thankful to Anime STL for providing the weekend passes and to Curvy Kitty Cosplay for organizing and leading our cosplay contest,” Smilack said. “Both groups have been invaluable resources during our convention preparation.”

Smilack expressed gratitude to the Blazer Con and Marketing & PR teams for their efforts in making this event possible.

“Blazer Con is more than just a convention,” Smilack said. “It’s a place where people can come together to celebrate the things they love. Join us for an action-packed day of fun, community and fandom!”

Visit https://www.lc.edu/blazercon.html for maps, a schedule of events, vendors, food options, and the convention's policy and rules.

Learn more on the official Blazer Con webpage or contact Jared Smilack at jsmilack@lc.edu for more information.

