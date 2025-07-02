ALTON - Four players came up with two hits each, while Jayce Steinkuehler drove in three runs as Alton Post 126's under-17 navy junior American Legion baseball team won big again, this time defeating Maryville, Mo., Post 100 18-0 in a game played Tuesday evening, July 1, 2025, at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Landon Grafford and Logan Bromaghim combined for a four-inning no-hitter for the junior Legionnaires, who jumped out with big innings again to take the win.

Alton scored six runs in the first, two more in the eighth, then 10 runs in the third to end the game, with it being called after the top of the fourth, due to the 15-run rule.

Article continues after sponsor message

Steinkuehler led Post 126 with two hits and three RBIs, with Luke Clouser, Donavan Ducey, and Hayden Schepers all having two hits and an RBI each, Logan Sherman had a hit and two RBIs, Chase Collman, Riley Cox, Miles Brueckner, Grafford, and Bromaghim all had a hit and RBI apiece, and Nolan Bowsher had an RBi.

Grafford pitched the first two innings, and was credited with the win, walking one and striking out two, while Bromaghim pitched the final two innings, walking none and fanning four.

The junior Legionnaires play at home again on Wednesday, against Piasa Southwestern's summer team, in a game at Lloyd Hopkins Field that starts at 8 p.m., then play in the Wheaton Post 268 tournament over Fourth of July weekend in Carol Stream, Ill., meets Southwestern again, this time at Schneider Park in Brighton, Monday at 5:30 p.m., then finishes the regular season at Lloyd Hopkins Field in games against the Alton under-15 red junior team next Tuesday, at 6 p.m., then hosts Breese in a District 22 finale July 9 at 8 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: