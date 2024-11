EDWARDSVILLE – With day one of the SIUE Indoor Invite complete, SIUE women's tennis Head Coach Nick Mueller was pleased with his team's singles play at the Edwardsville Y.

"Our team did great today in singles, winning seven out of 10 matches against a Big 12 school and an Atlantic 10 school," said Mueller. "It was great to see how our girls rose up in the last tournament of the fall."

In a flighted tournament, Morgan Steffes and Callaghan Adams each won two singles matches. Playing at No. 2 singles, Steffes defeated Claudia Toledo, of Iowa State, 6-2, 6-4 and Cassie McKenzie, of Saint Louis, 6-2, 6-4. Adams bested Iowa State's Karen Alvarez 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 and then downed Iowa State's Liera Bender 6-4, 6-3.

"Morgan and Callaghan started out great today, and they transitioned into round two singles very well," said Mueller. "I was very happy with how they played overall."

Two more rounds of singles will be played Saturday morning as well as two doubles rounds in the afternoon.

Tennis Tournament Results

SIUE Indoor Invite

Oct 27-28, 2016 at Edwardsville



Singles competition

1-1 Samantha Budai (Iowa State) def. Aspen Cervin (Saint Louis) 6-1, 6-1

2-1 Eleonore Tchakarova (Saint Louis) def. Maty Cancini (Iowa State) 6-4, 3-6, 10-7

3-1 Annabella Bonadonna (Iowa State) def. Cassie McKenzie (Saint Louis) 6-1, 6-3

4-1 Mariluz Rojo Domingo (Saint Louis) def. Erin Freeman (Iowa State) 6-3, 7-5

1-1 Lexi Aranda (SIUE) def. Regina Espindola (Iowa State) 6-4, 6-4

2-1 Morgan Steffes (SIUE) def. Claudia Toledo (Iowa State) 6-2, 6-4

3-1 Margarita Timakova (Iowa State) def. Tiffany Hollebeck (SIUE) 2-6, 6-4, 12-10

4-1 Callaghan Adams (SIUE) def. Karen Alvarez (Iowa State) 6-3, 4-6, 10-6

5-1 Ann-Christine Link (SIUE) def. Natalie Phippen (Iowa State) 2-6, 6-3, 10-5

1-2 Eleonore Tchakarova (Saint Louis) def. Lexi Aranda (SIUE) 6-4, 7-6

2-2 Morgan Steffes (SIUE) def. Cassie McKenzie (Saint Louis) 6-2, 6-4

3-2 Tiffany Hollebeck (SIUE) def. Mariluz Rojo Domingo (Saint Louis) 4-6, 7-6, 10-6

4-2 Callaghan Adams (SIUE) def. Liera Bender (Iowa State) 6-4, 6-3

5-2 Ann-Christine Link (SIUE) def. Karen Alvarez (Iowa State) 3-6, 6-3, 10-3

Doubles competition

1-1 Maty Cancini/Annabella Bonadonna (IOWASTA) def. Ann-Christine Link/Callaghan Adams (SIUE) 6-1

2-1 Lexi Aranda/Morgan Steffes (SIUE) def. Regina Espindola/Claudia Toledo (Iowa State) 6-0

1-1 Samantha Budai/Karen Alvarez (Iowa State) def. Cassie McKenzie/Eleonore Tchakarova (Saint Louis) 6-3

2-1 Erin Freeman/Margarita Timakova (Iowa State) def. Aspen Cervin/Mariluz Rojo Domingo (Saint Louis) 6-2

1-2 Erin Freeman/Margarita Timakova (Iowa State) def. Ann-Christine Link/Callaghan Adams (SIUE) 6-2

2-2 Samantha Budai/Karen Alvarez (Iowa State) def. Lexi Aranda/Morgan Steffes (SIUE) 7-5

1-2 Maty Cancini/Annabella Bonadonna (Iowa State) def. Cassie McKenzie/Eleonore Tchakarova (Saint Louis) 6-0

2-2 Regina Espindola/Claudia Toledo (Iowa State) def. Aspen Cervin/Mariluz Rojo Domingo (Saint Louis) 6-4

