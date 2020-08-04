INDIANAPOLIS – Most today can't picture the car hops of the 1950s, but Steak ‘n Shake on Tuesday announced the planned revival of its historic Drive-In Service at restaurants across the U.S., offering customers a safe and fun way to enjoy a meal.

Alton and Edwardsville both have Steak 'n Shake restaurants.

The Steak ‘n Shake parking lot was the place to be on a Saturday night in the 1950’s, with carhops buzzing in between rows of cars filled with families, couples on dates, and teenagers.

“Today’s pandemic world has enabled us to revitalize the Drive-In experience with renewed purpose,” says Steve May, SVP, Steak ‘n Shake. “Our modern version of the Drive-In not only reinforces those early days with delivery right to your car – but it also fits perfectly into today’s reality, offering our guests a way to enjoy dining out of the house while still protecting their family’s health.”

May said effective immediately at Steak ‘n Shake locations across the country, customers can relive the experience of visiting a Steak ‘n Shake of yesteryear by pulling up to a parking spot denoted by signage evoking a 45 RPM record popularized in the fifties, then placing their order on an app.

Nostalgia meets efficiency via the Steak ‘n Shake mobile app, through which customers place their orders directly. Then, just like in the past, a carhop will deliver the order on a tray and attach it to an open car window for customers to enjoy in the safety of their car. Alternatively, outdoor picnic tables are available for guests who prefer to dine outside of their vehicles.

May continues: “The relaunch of our Drive-In Service allows us to bring the legacy of our brand to life in an unforgettable way. Ultimately, the return of the Car Hop allows us to do what we do best – serve customers in a fun way for a memorable dining experience.”

Drive-In Service is launching at Steak ‘n Shake locations across the U.S. this summer. For a complete list of locations offering Drive-In service, please visit www.SteaknShake.com.

Steak ‘n Shake is committed to protecting the health of our customers and employees. For more information about safety and sanitation protocols at Steak ‘n Shake restaurants, visit www.steaknshake.com/covid-19 .

About Steak ‘n Shake Inc.

A beloved American classic, Steak ‘n Shake pioneered the concept of premium burgers and milkshakes. Founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, Steak ‘n Shake is known for its hand-crafted, premium STEAKburgers and homemade milkSHAKES. With over 500 locations across the United States and globally, Steak ‘n Shake is the recipient of numerous awards, including Nation’s Restaurant News Golden Chain Award and #1 Voted Milkshake by Zagat. Steak ‘n Shake Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biglari Holdings Inc. For more information, please visit www.steaknshake.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @steaknshake.

