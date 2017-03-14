"Staying Home Alone" class at AMH on April 8 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital will serve as host to “Staying Home Alone” from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8. This 90-minute class, taught by an instructor from St. Louis Children’s Hospital, will help parents and children determine the child's readiness -- physically, mentally, socially and emotionally -- to stay home by themselves and help prepare them for this experience. The course includes three workbooks and the cost is $25 per family. Article continues after sponsor message Pre-registration is required. Call 314-454-5437 or 800-678-5437. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending