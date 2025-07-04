SPRINGFIELD - During the summer season, many people see fireworks as a pinnacle part of their summer celebrations. To those celebrants, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) recommends checking your local town, city, and/or municipalities for their scheduled professional firework displays. It is illegal to purchase or use “consumer fireworks” in the state of Illinois for personal use as they can be extremely dangerous. Things that are not considered consumer fireworks such as sparklers (check local ordinances for legality) and worm/snake pellets are allowed, though it is vital that precautions are taken, and they are only operated by those not under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Even though smaller pyrotechnics such as sparklers are allowed, they can be incredibly dangerous as well. The Illinois Office of the Fire Marshal reported that in 2014, the number one cause of burns and injuries were sparklers. It is important to remember the risks that come with these types of activities and ensure that only those who are sober use them. According to the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal, in July 2024 alone, there was an over 48% increase in reported firework injuries compared to 2023. Alarmingly, over 50% of those injured reported sustaining multiple injuries. The most common injuries were first and second-degree burns, followed by lacerations. Therefore, it’s essential that only individuals with proper training handle these explosives.

"It’s important to understand the serious risks that consumer fireworks present, a risk that increases significantly when alcohol is involved. Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner cautions. “Staying alert and clear-headed helps keep Fourth of July celebrations safe for all."

Article continues after sponsor message

If supporting your local firework’s display are part of your summer plans, be sure to take safety precautions. Spectators must remain a safe distance away from the pyrotechnic displays to protect both those lighting them and those watching.

About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.

To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov. To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC’s Enforcement Division, click here.

More like this: