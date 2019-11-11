CLASS 1A

Lydia Roller finished second in the Class 1A Girls State Cross Country Meet at Peoria, as the Staunton runner had a time of 16:58.87, while Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickrey was 30th with a time of 18:14.98, and Janelynn Wirth's time of 18:27.80 helped lead Roxana to their best-ever team finish in the Class 1A race.

Winnebago was the team state champion with 68 points, with second place going to Monticello at 144 points, and third place to Tolono Unity, who had 147 points. Normal University was fourth with 154 points, fifth place went to Rock Falls with 186 points, Eureka was sixth with 225, the seventh-place school was St. Joseph-Ogden with 267, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic came in eighth with 277, Aurora Rosary was ninth with a score of 286, and Urbana University was 10th with 314 points. The Shells came in 18th with 464 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The state individual champion was Rosary's Lianna Surtz, who came in at 16:41.01, with Roller in second, Amelia McClain of Benton coming in third with a time of 17:05.44, the fourth-place finisher was Anna Perry of Eureka, who had a time of 17:09.48, Rock Falls' Bailee Fortney was fifth at 17:24.34, placing sixth was Winnebago's Natalia Martino, with a time of 17:41.42, coming in seventh was Julia Wolke of Arlington Heights Christian Liberty Academy, her time being 17:45.67, Savanah Beavers of Stanford Olympia was eighth with a time of 17:45.69, Breena Shreeves of Knoxville came in ninth with a time of 17:46.59, and the top ten was concluded by Kaylee Woolery of Winnebago in 17:46.61.

Besides Wirth, the other Shells' runners were Riley Doyle, who had a time of 19:15.64, Jennifer Palen had a time of 20:11.11, Gabrielle Woodruff had a time of 20:33.56, Zoey Losch came in at 20:37.67, Mariah Carlisle had a time of 20:47.25, and Delaney O'Donnell's time was 23:26.72.

CLASS 2A

Only one area runner - Triad's Alyssa Kowalski - competed in the Class 2A race, and Kowalski had a time of 19:17.94 in representing the Knights. No area teams competed in the race.

The state champion was Lisle Benet Academy, with 110 points, with Lake Villa Lakes second at 177 points, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge coming in third with 179 points, the fourth place school was Oak Park Fenwick with 199, Chicago St. Ignatius was fifth, scoring 208 points, Crystal Lake South came in sixth at 217, Belvidere North was seventh with 220, Chicago Latin came in eight with a score of 231, ninth place went to Dixon with 232, and the top ten was rounded out by Peoria Notre Dame, with 238 points. Among Metro-East teams, Highland was 16th with 435 points, and Mascoutah came in 23rd with 576.

The individual winner was Tatum David of Olney Richland County, who had a time of 16:04 flat. Second place went to Brooke Stromsland of Lakes, with a time of 16:33.90, coming in third place was Chicago Latin's Ava Parekh, who was timed in 17:00.19, and finishing fourth was Olivia Rosenstein of Urbana, who had a time of 17:18.86. In fifth place was Kaylie Politza of Lemont, who came in at 17:22.80, Emma Skinner of Morton was sixth with a time of 17:39.49, seventh place was claimed by St. Ignatius' Kristina Dalton at 17:39.78, coming in eighth was Siobhan Stoll of Woodstock Marian Catholic, her time being 17:42.42, with Rachel Richtman of Maple Park Kaneland ninth at 17:46.11. and Isabella Gonzalez of Crystal Lake South finishing 10th with a time of 17:46.54.

More like this: