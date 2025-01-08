STAUNTON - AXS TV and Madison Communications Company announced today that the Staunton Community School District in Staunton, IL has been selected to receive a $1,000 grant as part of “AXS TV’s Band Together For Music Education”—an initiative connecting AXS TV with affiliates, local communities, and schools in support of vital music education programs and the benefits they provide students. The award was presented by Madison Communications to the Staunton Community School’s Band and Choir Program on December 20, 2024.

Public school music programs often experience a severe lack of funding and are the first casualties when budget cuts are made—a problem that has only increased in recent years. “AXS TV’s Band Together For Music Education” initiative seeks to rectify this, awarding grants to school-age music education programs across the country. These recipients are established programs that exemplify top leadership, instruction, and participation, yet also demonstrate a strong need for further funding and support. Selected teachers can then use the grant to purchase music, fix instruments or buy new ones, repair or replace performance equipment and uniforms, and address any other needs that the music program may have.

Under band director Charles Prager, the Staunton Community School’s Music Department will use their grant to purchase new music and replacement drum heads, and repair instruments; while the choir, led by Laura Hollingsworth, will purchase additional handheld wired microphones and microphone cords, as well as music, choir robes, and soles.

“Music education is a powerful tool for childhood development, fostering creativity, nurturing discipline, teamwork, and self-expression—laying the foundation for lifelong learning and personal growth,” said Greg Drebin, Head of Content and Marketing for AXS TV. “AXS TV is dedicated to celebrating the power of music and is proud to partner with Staunton Community Schools, as we present them with this grant to benefit these talented young musicians for many years to come.”

