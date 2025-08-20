STAUNTON — The Staunton Police Department announced Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, the arrest of three men in connection with an alleged battery that occurred early Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, morning at Skeeter's bar.

The Staunton Police Department was contacted on Aug. 18, 2025, by the victim’s sister regarding the incident. After launching an investigation and speaking with the victim, authorities identified three suspects: Logan Hemp, Joshua Revisky, and Jeffery Schoen.

The Staunton Police information release states Hemp and Revisky are employees of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, while Schoen serves as a police officer in Bunker Hill.

Both Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl and Bunker Hill Police Chief Zach Girth were notified of the incident.

Following the collection of statements and evidence, the suspects were arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail by the Staunton Police Department and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department. They face charges of mob action and aggravated battery in a public place.

All three defendants appeared at the Macoupin County Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, for their first appearance and pretrial release hearing. They were released under pretrial conditions in accordance with the SAFE-T Act. The Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office announced it is recusing itself from the case and has requested a special prosecutor.

The Staunton Police Department expressed gratitude to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Bunker Hill Police Department for their cooperation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the Staunton Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

