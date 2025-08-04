Staunton Police Charge 45-Year-Old with Strangulation Incident
STAUNTON — A 45-year-old man faces a felony charge of Aggravated Battery by Strangulation following an incident earlier this week.
Donald L. Lloyd, who is listed as homeless, was charged on July 28, 2025, for allegedly strangling a victim with his hands on July 26. The complaint states that Lloyd knowingly and without legal justification made contact with the victim by strangling them.
Lloyd has a prior criminal record, including a 2022 conviction for criminal trespass and a 2021 conviction for theft.
The Staunton Police Department presented the case.
As with all individuals charged, Lloyd is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
